Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville opens doors

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Nearly two years after breaking ground, Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville opened its 100,000 square-foot medical campus Saturday. It’s located on the corner of Highway 10 and River Avenue.

According to a press release from Marshfield Clinic Health System, the new campus features a 16-bed hospital, 28 clinical exam rooms, rooms designated for telehealth consults and an infusion suite with six private rooms to provide IV treatments, including chemotherapy.

The hospital in Neillsville had been in the same building for the past 67 years, according to the press release. In a statement, Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville Chief Administrative Officer, Ryan Neville, said, “Marshfield Clinic Health System showed its dedication to the Neillsville community when they acquired the hospital in 2018 and supported the existing efforts to build a new hospital. This new medical campus will provide care for the next several generations in our community backed by the expertise of the Health System’s nearly 90 medical specialties.”

Services already include oncology, cardiology, endocrinology and ENT, but more specialties will be added, including neurology, pediatric neurology, sleep medicine, OB-GYN and ophthalmology, according to the press release. There will also be upgrades to telehealth services and outreach services that come to Neillsville from the main medical campus in Marshfield to reduce patient travel.

A $1.75 million capital campaign helped fund the infusion suite and a 3,000 square-foot wellness center. The Wuethrich family and their business Grassland Dairy also gave the largest donation, of $300,000.

