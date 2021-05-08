First Alert Weather: Risk of frost and freeze conditions the next few mornings

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Partly cloudy and chilly tonight with lows ranging from the mid to upper 20s in the Northwoods to the low to mid 30s in Central Wisconsin. A Frost Advisory is in effect for counties along the Highway 29 corridor. Meantime to the north, a Freeze Warning is in effect. These run from Midnight to 8 AM on Sunday morning. If you have plants that are sensitive to the risk of frost, bring them indoors or cover them for the night.

More clouds than sun on Sunday with a chance of scattered afternoon showers. (WSAW)

A mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. Continued cool with afternoon readings only topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

Frost or freeze conditions will be possible again for Monday and Tuesday mornings. (WSAW)

Frost and freeze conditions will be a concern again on Monday and Tuesday mornings as temperatures will drop to near or below the freezing mark. Partly sunny on Monday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Tuesday is a bit milder with a fair amount of sun. Highs in the upper 50s. Warmer on Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky. High in the mid 60s. Clouds return for the later stages of the week with a chance of showers Thursday, while showers are possible on Friday and next Saturday. Highs in the low 60s on Thursday and Friday, rising to the mid to upper 60s on Saturday.

