Central Wisconsin Airport offers TSA PreCheck

Mosinee, Wis. (WSAW) - As more people start flying, The Transportation Security Administration is offering some advice to make the experience a smooth one.

Starting Monday, May 10 through May 14 people can register for TSA PreCheck at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee. PreCheck allows travelers to experience a smoother screening process – no need to remove shoes, belts, 3-1-1 liquids, food or light jackets.

Before arriving for registration, TSA suggests applying online. The 10 minute in-person appointment includes fingerprinting for a background check.

PreCheck is valid for 5 years and costs $85.

For more details on how to register click here.

On Friday, TSA Spokesperson Frank Pipia also discussed what kind of items are and more importantly are not allowed through security. He said it’s important to do your homework before arriving at the airport.

All liquids in your carry on must be 3.4 ounces or less. They must all fit into a one-quart bag. If you have any questions TSA has a specific tool at its website to help.

“Go to TSA.gov and in the upper right-hand corner it will say, ‘what can I take?’ you can plug in that item there and it will tell you if you can take it through a check point or if you need to put it checked baggage or not at all,” said Pipia.

To check if your items are allowed on flights click here.

According to a law signed by President Joe Biden, until September 13, masks are required on all domestic flights.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.