Advertisement

Brown County Coalition for Suicide Prevention receives state award, hosts first event

It's first event will be held on Saturday, May 8.
It's first event will be held on Saturday, May 8.(WBAY)
By Kati Anderson
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Coalition for Suicide Prevention is hosting its first event Saturday for mental health awareness month.

The coalition has been in place for 15 years and members are also being recognized for the work they’ve done around suicide prevention.

“It’s ok to not be ok and it’s ok to reach out for support and help because things will get better,” said Kim Sandstorm, chair of the coalition.

That’s the message members have been spreading since 2006.

This year the group received the “HOPES” award at the annual Prevent Suicide Wisconsin conference.

The award is given to an organization helping educate and prevent suicide in a community.

“We have the QPR training, which is question, persuade and refer and that’s educating the community on how to talk with people if they are expressing those thoughts. We’ve trained over 12,000 people in our community with that, and we’ve also trained more than 3,000 youth on the signs of suicide,” said Sandstrom.  It’s efforts like this that earned the group the award.

The group is also working on a hands-on community project and is a finalist to receive funding from S.O.U.P which stands for Support of Urban Projects. A micro grant given out by the Green Bay Chamber of Commerce committee of Current Young Professionals.

“We’re going to build these planters, and it’s not just a planter, it’s a symbol of being mental health friendly, saying we are willing to talk about mental health and the words are going to be on there, ‘Hope Grows Here,” said Lori Cuene, outreach coordinator for the coalition.

People will be able to learn more about the project at the coalition’s first ever community event at the Neville Public Museum on Saturday, May 8.

The event is focused on destigmatizing issues around mental health.

“You think suicide prevention you think mental health, sometimes that can be kind of boggy and kind of dark; but really, the more we normalize the conversation the more likely kids are to feel ok to talking about it,” said Cuene.

The free event runs from noon to 3 p.m. and will include appearances by the Green Bay Police Department, animals from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, activities for kids and various mental health information and resources.

We are hosting a #FREE family friendly, open house, promoting #mentalhealth. This Saturday, May 8th, drop in anytime between 12pm - 3pm at the Neville Public Museum.

Posted by Brown County Coalition for Suicide Prevention on Thursday, May 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens killed in Columbia County head-on crash
A student is in custody after an Idaho middle school shooting that injured three.
Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her
Moderna says vaccine recipients will likely need a booster for new variants.
Moderna: Vaccine boosters likely needed every 9-12 months
U.S. Chamber of Commerce calls for immediate end to $300 extra unemployment benefit
SpaceX Starlink internet satellites seen over Appleton on May 6, 2021
Lights in the sky create excitement in Northeast Wisconsin

Latest News

Merrill band student is sending her video to the WSMA band festival.
North Central Wisconsin band students take part in virtual music competition
Drink One for Dane raises money for the MDA
Campaign in its 15th year has a goal to raise over $1 million for ALS research
SPASH high school already has Hmong history in their curriculum.
Lawmakers propose bill adding Hmong, Asian Pacific Islander history in Wisconsin public school curriculum
Becky Pringle, President of the National Education Association
Celebrating our educators, school staff during National Teachers Appreciation Week
Create Portage County is looking to expand their reach to 10 Wisconsin counties.
Create Portage County using SPRINT grant to help local businesses, entrepreneurs