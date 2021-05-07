Advertisement

White lights in the sky create excitement in Northeast Wisconsin

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Phones started to ring off the hook in our newsroom Thursday with viewers reporting a line of white lights in the night sky.

The calls began around 9:45 P.M. Callers reported dozens of lights following each other from the southwestern to eastern part of the sky, taking about a minute-and-a-half to cross the distance.

The lights were SpaceX’s Starlink satellites. We determined that from the viewers’ descriptions and a SpaceX website for tracking Starlink satellites, which showed Starlink would be brightly visible over Wisconsin traveling from southwest to northeast around 9:36 P.M.

Starlink satellites are providing internet service around the globe. They’ve been criticized by astronomers because their bright streaks interfere with telescopes’ observations and “photobomb” time-lapse photographs.

Brad Spakowitz talked about the Starlink internet project last month on Action 2 News at 4:30.

