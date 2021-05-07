Advertisement

Rhinelander movie theater to host vaccine clinic and offer free popcorn

(KLTV)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Tuesday, May 11 at Rouman Cinema in Rhinelander.

Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available to any person 18 years and older. The clinic is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Rouman Cinema will be providing free popcorn to anyone who gets vaccinated.

Rouman Cinema is located at 3623, 1205 Lincoln St # A, in Rhinelander.

