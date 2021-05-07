Advertisement

KFC plans to hire 20,000 workers

By CNN staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kentucky Fried Chicken says it needs thousands of more workers.

The restaurant chain wants to hire 20,000 people to fill positions at its restaurants across the nation.

KFC says it has seen a growth in sales as more people opt for the convenience of drive-thru, carry-out, and delivery.

The open positions will be both full-time and part-time.

The company has re-launched a careers site for those looking to apply for a job.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens killed in Columbia County head-on crash
A student is in custody after an Idaho middle school shooting that injured three.
Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her
Moderna says vaccine recipients will likely need a booster for new variants.
Moderna: Vaccine boosters likely needed every 9-12 months
Daniel Guild
Misconduct charge dropped for former administrator; case dismissed
Officers stand near an entrance to the Wells Fargo branch Thursday May 6, 2021, in south St....
4 hostages freed from ongoing Minnesota bank robbery standoff

Latest News

Demonstrators burn representations of Israeli and U.S flags during the annual Al-Quds, or...
Palestinians, Israel police clash at Al-Aqsa mosque; 53 hurt
State Rep. Sheryl Cole, D- Austin, clasps hands with Susan Gezana, as Cole entered the House...
Texas GOP’s voting restriction bill passes House
Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa.,...
Chamber of Commerce seeks end to extra $300 weekly US jobless benefits
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 662 new cases, 7 deaths, more progress in vaccinations