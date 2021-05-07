First Alert Weather: Frosty mornings this weekend with sun and clouds

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather pattern over the next few days will feature cooler than typical conditions for the first half of May, along with sunshine that fades to clouds each day, and this weekend there is a good risk of frost or freeze conditions in the region.

Sun mixing with clouds today and cool. (WSAW)

Sunshine to start today, fading behind clouds as the day goes along. A slight chance of spotty showers along and east of Highway 45. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly clear and chilly tonight. Frost and freeze conditions are likely by morning. Lows ranging from the mid 20s north to the low 30s central and south. Partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday with afternoon readings topping out in the upper 50s. Mother’s Day will once again kickoff with sunshine but turn mostly cloudy by midday and for much of the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Sun fading to clouds each afternoon with cooler than average temperatures. (WSAW)

The new work week will feature somewhat milder conditions. Dry on Monday and Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Morning frost is expected both day, while daytime readings peak in the mid 50s Monday, while in the mid 60s Tuesday. Mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday with a risk of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. High in the mid to upper 60s.

