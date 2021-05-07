DHS interim secretary tours North Central Health Care, shares more details about Mendota expansion

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As Wisconsin works to finalize the state biennial budget, Department of Health Services Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake visited North Central Health Care in Wausau to get inspired seeing state taxpayer dollars in action.

This was Timberlake’s first tour of the campus and she said many of the items on Gov. Tony Evers’ budget request related to behavioral and mental health crisis issues were inspired by the work being done at NCHC. Over the last four years, the state has invested in many of NCHC’s facilities and programs, creating a model for crisis intervention methods.

“Whether you’re talking about our county or other counties across the state and other partners that are involved in the mental system, they’re all saying the same thing,” Michael Loy, NCHC’s CEO said. “They’re all, you know, very focused on increasing access, really strengthening the crisis services programs that are across the state of Wisconsin, partnering with law enforcement to be more successful in that regard. So, we’re very much coalescing around the same ideas and it’s coming from all different levels and all different parties and I think that’s what’s really important, that when you take that and attach it to the budget, real things get done.”

Timberlake said it was good to see the continuum of care, meaning NCHC was able to provide crisis stabilization services so people do not get to a point of crisis with intensive care needs, but then are also able to provide those high-level crisis needs too. NCHC also is able to offer those services for youth, including an inpatient mental health hospital.

She was also impressed by the homelessness task force the Wausau area provides. They have seen a steep decline in people who are homeless being in crisis or having mental health needs when the task force was able to provide or connect those individuals to housing. So far the task force has been able to do that for nearly 30 individuals, or about half of the known homeless population in the area.

“That, I think, is a really important lesson for all of us as we think kind of holistically and comprehensively about what it is that causes people to end up in a mental health crisis or in a substance use disorder crisis,” Timberlake said. “And in addition to providing really excellent treatment, how can we make sure that we’re thinking all along the continuum of care and really using that housing first approach wherever we can.”

She was also excited to elaborate on another behavioral health need that will be met by expanding Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center. Thursday, the state joint finance committee unanimously approved expanding MJTC by 50 beds. The expansion is one requirement of 2017 Act 185 to ultimately close Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake Schools.

“We hope that kids never need that kind of care, but the reality of it is they do,” Timberlake stated.

The facility treats teen boys who are involved in the youth justice system who have had problems with compliance in institutional settings. They need a more in-depth treatment than what other kinds of correctional settings can provide. Twenty of the 50 new beds will be dedicated to allowing teen girls to also be treated at the facility for the first time.

“We do know that teen girls are, unfortunately, just as susceptible to trauma; they’re just as susceptible to juvenile justice involvement. They have similar kinds of behavior challenges and we have not had good options for teen girls,” she explained. “In many cases, they end up out of state or they end up in other kinds of correctional settings, so Copper Lake being an example of that, right, where they may or may not be able to get the full range of treatment that they need.”

She said the way the facility is currently designed, they will be able to use and staff the spaces based on the community’s needs. Currently, a portion of MJTC is being used for adult crisis stabilization services because that is a great need around the state. It will also be flexible with juvenile needs.

“Mendota Juvenile Treatment has this amazing track record of really reducing future criminality and recidivism,” Timberlake stated. “It improves behavior not only in institutional settings but out in the community which is where we know these teens -- it’s where we want them and it’s where they will end up. So it’s really an evidence-based, very successful model and we’re very pleased to be able to extend it to more youth and to girls as well as boys.”

It has taken years for this expansion and design approval to happen. She said part of that process was getting all people involved educated about the need and on the same page with those needs.

“So, by doing the planning over many years and by working carefully with legislators to help them understand kind of that full continuum of youth justice, I think we finally just got to a point where everyone understood how the pieces all fit together and we’re very appreciative of the finance committee’s supports for the expansion at Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center,” she said.

The designs for the expansion are complete. Timberlake said the state building commission needs to approve the plans, they need to get contractors on board to build it, and then start that building process. It is not clear when construction will begin or be complete. It is also not clear when Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake Schools will close, but it will not close by the previously set July, 2021 deadline.

