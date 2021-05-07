Campaign in it’s 15th year has a goal to raise over $1 million for ALS research

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, is a group of rare neurological diseases that mainly involve the nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement. The disease is progressive and there is no cure for ALS and no effective treatment to halt, or reverse, the progression of the disease. In the past few years and thanks to social media, more of a light has been shined on ALS with a call to action to donate to help find a cure.

DID YOU KNOW?

90% of ALS cases are sporadic. ALS can strike any race or ethnic background, at any age.

A little over 5,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with ALS each year. It is estimated that as many as 30,000 Americans may have the disease at any given time.

The life expectancy of an ALS patient averages 2 to 5 years from the time of diagnosis. 20% live longer than 5 years.

Travis Boersma, co-founder and executive chairman of Dutch Bros, the nation’s largest privately held drive-thru coffee company, joined Sunrise 7 on Friday. Twelve years ago, his brother and co-founder, Dane Boersma, died after being diagnosed with ALS. To honor his memory and raise awareness about the disease, the Boersma family and Dutch Bros started Drink One for Dane. On Friday, May 14, the company will donate a portion of proceeds from its more than 400 shops to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the leading non-profit organization in ALS research, care, advocacy, educational and professional programming.

Travis believes Dutch Bros is an integral part of each community it calls home and encourages franchisees, operators and baristas alike to be a positive force for good. Caring for people is the keystone of the Dutch Bros model, and collectively, the company donates several million dollars annually to local and national causes.

Even without a location in central Wisconsin, you can still purchase coffee or make a donation at www.dutchbros.com

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.