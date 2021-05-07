Mother’s Day to provide economic boost florists and restaurants need

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The final few days before Mother’s Day are a countdown for florists like Evolutions in Design owner Randy Verhasselt.

He said calls looking for the perfect gift, and floral arrangements have been nonstop. The store started receiving calls for floral arrangements weeks ago and delivering flowers around the clock starting Monday.

“Compared to the other holidays, I would say Mother’s Day is our busiest week. Where Valentine’s Day is our busiest day, Mother’s Day is our busiest week,” Verhasselt said.

Verhasselt said while things are hectic now, the rush is nice compared to the slower year they saw in 2020.

“It’s incredible. I think people are starting to feel like they can get out of the house and come and visit and pick things out. We have tons of deliveries too. We probably have more deliveries than we’ve ever had before,” Verhasselt said.

6th Street Filling Station is also feeling a rush for Mother’s Day.

The restaurant was take-out-only last year for safety reasons. This year, they’ve asked restaurant-goers to make reservations so they can keep an eye on capacity and stay on top of cleaning.

Arkiell Ferguson the general manager for the diner said as of Thursday they were completely booked for their Mother’s Day brunch buffet.

“It’s great, honestly. It’s nice to feel like we’re kind of going back to normal, and kind of really relaxing. Especially in the restaurant business where we’ve all taken a hit,” Ferguson said.

She said that preparations for the restaurant’s Mother’s Day brunch have been going on for some time as the smaller staff adjust back to higher numbers.

According to an annual survey done by the National Retail Federation, shoppers are expected to spend around $220 for Mother’s Day in 2021. That number is the highest the survey has seen since it started in 2003.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.