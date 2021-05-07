Affordable Housing Task Force moves forward

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With a need for more affordable housing in the Wausau area, a task force has been approved to find some solutions.

The Economic Development Committee has approved Mayor Katie Rosenberg’s request for the task force. There are seven spots available for the task force.

The mayor says she’s still working on who will be part of it. The goal is to have some recommendations a year from now.

“Some of the apartments that are being developed are market rate, or even luxury,” Rosenberg said. “We’re talking, what does affordable housing look like, how do you define that? what do we have available here in Wausau and how can we get more if we need more. what kind of resources is that going to take?”

Mayor Rosenberg says affordable housing isn’t just a regional issue but statewide. She’d like to pull in other municipalities from the area to collaborate, if possible.

