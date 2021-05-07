Advanced EMT program makes a comeback at Mid-State campuses

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) – Mid-State Technical College is taking steps to better prepare students interested in becoming advanced EMTs.

There’s an increasing demand for people with those skills.

For about the past 10 years, the AEMT program has only been offered on an as-needed basis, but now with more interest, Mid-State Technical College is preparing EMT students for the next step.

“It met a need that we were having a hard time finding an answer to, I didn’t know where we were gonna end up having to send people,” Pittsville Fire Department Fire Chief Jerry Minor said.

The Pittsville Fire Department is partners with Mid-State for the EMT program. Minor said bringing the advanced classes to the forefront is key.

“We were really happy when they came out and said they wanted to bring the program back because we were out of answers and it’s really made a big difference,” Minor said.

Minor said having students learn advanced medical skills locally makes it easier for recruiting and training.

Rather than traveling outside the area, students work with Pittsville Fire for field training.

“I’m doing this class primarily to advance my knowledge and my skills in the ems field and give back to my community and my department to try to help more out,” Mid-State Technical College AEMT student Ethan Meddaugh said.

Students get hands on work both in and out of the classroom. They learn about IVs, medications, critical thinking skills, and go into more depth of medical emergencies.

“Whether you’re working with a paramedic and you’re helping them with what they’re doing, there’s more things that you can now assist them with,” Mid-State School of Protective & Human Services Associate Dean Richard Anderson said.

The program creates a smooth pathway to becoming a paramedic if desired.

More educated students also means enhanced medical skills out in the community.

“It’s vital that these departments have the workforce that they need and this is one more way for us to be able to supply that,” Anderson said.

The program is also offered at the Wisconsin Rapids and Marshfield campuses, they hope to continue offering this class in future semesters.

