4 hostages freed from ongoing Minnesota bank robbery standoff

Three women and a man were released from a Wells Fargo Bank branch in St. Cloud on Thursday.
Officers stand near an entrance to the Wells Fargo branch Thursday May 6, 2021, in south St....
Officers stand near an entrance to the Wells Fargo branch Thursday May 6, 2021, in south St. Cloud, Minn. following a reported hostage situation. Police in Minnesota were on the scene Thursday of a reported bank robbery with hostages.(Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) - A standoff between Minnesota police and an alleged hostage-taker continued into the evening despite the release of four bank employees.

Three women and a man were released from a Wells Fargo Bank branch in St. Cloud on Thursday.

The first woman ran from the bank toward members of a SWAT team with her hands up. After being searched, she was escorted to safety. Two women and a man were later emerged and were led to safety. It wasn’t immediately clear if other bank employees were being held against their will.

Police said negotiations were continuing and that there were no reports of injuries.

