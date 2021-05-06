Advertisement

WPS: 60% will work remotely permanently; vision for office space design to change

WPS Health
WPS Health(wpshealth.com)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Madison-based Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation said nearly 60% of its employees will continue to work remotely.

A spokesman said when the pandemic was declared in March 2020, WPS rapidly deployed remote technology so approximately 93% of employees could work from home to reduce the spread of the virus. More than 350 employees currently are working on-site in WPS facilities across five states.

“Our return to using WPS office facilities will be a process, not an event,” said President and CEO Mike Hamerlik. “The safety of our employees remains our number one priority. As more and more people receive the vaccines and restrictions in office settings are relaxed, WPS will start bringing employees back. We are preparing our facilities and working toward the date of Sept. 7 to have operations functioning at new, on-site levels.”

Since the majority of staff will work from home in the future, the company is reducing office space and reevaluating real estate plans.

“We will be changing how we design our offices, with fewer cubicles and more collaborative spaces. There will be more ‘hotel’ desks and offices, which will be available for remote workers who no longer need their own dedicated space,” said Andrew McCready, Director of Facility Operations.

Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation is a benefits administrator for a variety of U.S. government programs and a not-for-profit health insurer in Wisconsin. They have been based in Madison for 75 years.

As of May 1, WPS had a total of 3,586 employees and contract workers.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
1 person killed in SUV vs. truck crash
During an April 23 traffic stop, a California driver insulted the deputy who pulled her over,...
‘You’ll never be white’: Driver goes on racist rant against deputy during traffic stop
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon

Latest News

The percent of eligible residents that have received one does or are fully vaccinated locally,...
VACCINE TRACKER: Local vaccination percentage information
The t-shirts, plastered with the words ‘be kind’ in nine different languages are $20 and work...
D.C. Everest Senior High holds t-shirt drive for mental health
Becky Pringle, President of the National Education Association
Celebrating our educators, school staff during National Teachers Appreciation Week
Two healing ceremonies are planned this week in the wake of the deadly shooting at the Oneida...
Oneida Casino reopens to customers after Saturday’s shooting