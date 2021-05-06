WPS: 60% will work remotely permanently; vision for office space design to change

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Madison-based Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation said nearly 60% of its employees will continue to work remotely.

A spokesman said when the pandemic was declared in March 2020, WPS rapidly deployed remote technology so approximately 93% of employees could work from home to reduce the spread of the virus. More than 350 employees currently are working on-site in WPS facilities across five states.

“Our return to using WPS office facilities will be a process, not an event,” said President and CEO Mike Hamerlik. “The safety of our employees remains our number one priority. As more and more people receive the vaccines and restrictions in office settings are relaxed, WPS will start bringing employees back. We are preparing our facilities and working toward the date of Sept. 7 to have operations functioning at new, on-site levels.”

Since the majority of staff will work from home in the future, the company is reducing office space and reevaluating real estate plans.

“We will be changing how we design our offices, with fewer cubicles and more collaborative spaces. There will be more ‘hotel’ desks and offices, which will be available for remote workers who no longer need their own dedicated space,” said Andrew McCready, Director of Facility Operations.

Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation is a benefits administrator for a variety of U.S. government programs and a not-for-profit health insurer in Wisconsin. They have been based in Madison for 75 years.

As of May 1, WPS had a total of 3,586 employees and contract workers.

