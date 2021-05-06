Advertisement

UWSP nursing students assist with COVID-19 vaccines

UW-Stevens Point student Nicholas Tierman receives his COVID-19 vaccine from Hanna Christensen,...
UW-Stevens Point student Nicholas Tierman receives his COVID-19 vaccine from Hanna Christensen, one of several UWSP nursing students who are assisting with COVID-19 care and vaccination this spring.(Charlesworth | University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Several University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point students are getting both experience and a financial incentive for assisting with COVID-19 care, including vaccines.

“I want to help where I can,” said Hadley Koula, a nursing student who assisted with the UW-Stevens Point Student Health Service vaccination clinic for students and employees. “That’s rewarding in itself,” said Koula, a senior from West Salem.

UW System nursing and pharmacy students enrolled in the spring semester who work at COVID-19 vaccination sites a minimum of 16 hours by May 22 are eligible for a tuition credit of $500. They are eligible for another $500 tuition credit for 16 hours of work as a COVID-19 vaccinator between May 23 and Aug. 31, 2021, through the UW System program.

According to a media release, many of the 65 students in UW-Stevens Point’s RN to BSN program volunteered to administer COVID-19 vaccines and provide educational outreach at five locations in central Wisconsin.

