Two people killed in Columbia County head-on crash

By Leif Ender
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are dead and another person is injured after a head-on crash Wednesday night in Columbia County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened after 7 p.m. Wednesday at State Highway 33 and Polisnke Road near Pardeeville.

A vehicle was traveling East when it hit a semi head-on.

Officials say both people in the vehicle died. The driver of the semi, a 27-year-old man from Eau Claire, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing to see what vehicle was traveling in the wrong lane.

