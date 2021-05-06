Two people killed in Columbia County head-on crash

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are dead and another person is injured after a head-on crash Wednesday night in Columbia County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened after 7 p.m. Wednesday at State Highway 33 and Polisnke Road near Pardeeville.

A vehicle was traveling East when it hit a semi head-on.

Officials say both people in the vehicle died. The driver of the semi, a 27-year-old man from Eau Claire, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing to see what vehicle was traveling in the wrong lane.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.