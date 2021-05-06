TSA warns of longer wait times in the coming weeks

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - As more people get vaccinated and traveling increases, TSA is warning of longer wait times for screening.

In a press release, Transportation Security Administration says it will visit Central Wisconsin Airport Friday to discuss how passenger volume increase will affect the summer travel season.

CWA Director, Mark Cihlar, says airline passengers should arrive to CWA at least 90 minutes before the plane is scheduled to take off.

“Procedures are very different than they were prior to the pandemic with all the safety protocols,” Cihlar explained, “so, wait times are longer than they historically have been.”

He says CWA is gradually seeing more passengers come in and out of its airport.

“Right now all the flights that we have here at CWA are pretty much all flying out full,” Cihlar said. “It’s very exciting to see demand starting to pick up. Come June, we’re going to have additional flights and additional seats, pretty much at pre-pandemic levels.”

Cihlar says signing up for TSA’s PreCheck program could allow wait times for some passengers to be shorter.

With its increase in passengers, CWA says passengers should expect its guidelines for COVID-19 will remain the same.

“We’re following the national guidelines,” Cihlar said. “Masks are required for everyone in the airport, going through check-in, the check point, and then once you get on the aircraft, the airlines are requiring masks. Social distancing is required and encouraged.”

