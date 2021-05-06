Advertisement

Summerfest releases lineup for 2021 festival

(KFYR)
By Bremen Keasey
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee’s annual Summerfest announced their 2021 festival lineup this morning, with a mix of new and old as headliners.

Some of the first names on the list are the Jonas Brothers and Dave Matthews Band. The Jonas Brothers will kick off the festival’s second weekend starting September 8, while Dave Matthews Band will start the last weekend on September 15.

There are still some gaps in the schedule as well.

Some other big names joining the lineup are Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Luke Bryan and Zac Brown Band.

Tickets are now on sale, prices start at $57.

The festival runs on three weekends in September.

Starting the weekend of September 2, and ending on the weekend of September 16.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
1 person killed in SUV vs. truck crash
During an April 23 traffic stop, a California driver insulted the deputy who pulled her over,...
‘You’ll never be white’: Driver goes on racist rant against deputy during traffic stop
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
Cousins born on same day-- May 2 at Eau Claire hospital.
Cousins born on same day at Eau Claire hospital

Latest News

Thank A Teacher Today
Thank A Teacher Today
A mix of sun and clouds today, cool.
First Alert Weather: Cooler than average temperatures continue
Sunshine mixing with clouds today. Some showers expected tonight.
First Alert Weather: Thursday Morning Forecast
D.C. Everest 'Be Kind" T-Shirt Fundraiser
D.C. Everest 'Be Kind" T-Shirt Fundraiser