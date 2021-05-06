Advertisement

3 injured in Idaho middle school shooting; suspect captured

Shooting at Idaho middle school injures 3; suspect in custody, authorities say.
Shooting at Idaho middle school injures 3; suspect in custody, authorities say.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021
RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — A shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school Thursday has injured two students and a custodian, and a male student has been taken into custody, authorities say.

The victims’ injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said.

“Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School,” Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said. “What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students.”

Students were being evacuated to a nearby high school, and multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene.

Rigby is a small city about 95 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Yellowstone National Park.

