Senate committee holds hearing regarding absentee ballot legislation

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin Senate Committee held a public hearing regarding several bills that would make in more difficult to cast absentee ballots on Wednesday.

The Republican-authored bills would prohibit election officials from adding missing information on absentee envelopes.

In addition, the bills would limit who could claim they are indefinitely confined.

They bills would also restrict ballot drop boxes.

Even if some of the measures pass through the legislature next week, Governor Tony Evers is expected to veto them.

On Thursday, Republicans on the state’s Budget Committee are expected to take several items out of Governor Evers’ budget proposal.

That proposal includes legalizing marijuana, expanding Medicaid, public collective bargaining and potential tax and minimum wage increases.

