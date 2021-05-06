Packers’ offseason workout dates announced

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The NFL released the Packers’ 2021 offseason workout dates. The offseason starts on May 14-15 with rookie minicamp.

Next up on the schedule is organized team activities, which take place on May 24-25, May 27, June 1-2, June 4, June 7-8 and June 10.

The first mandatory event for the players is June 15-17 with mandatory minicamp. All eyes will be on June 15 to see if quarterback Aaron Rodgers shows up to the facility.

