Advertisement

Moderna: Vaccine boosters likely needed every 9-12 months

By CNN staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you think you’re fully vaccinated against COVID, you may not be done yet.

Moderna president Dr. Stephen Hoge said booster shots will likely be needed every 9 to 12 months.

A study by the drugmaker shows about half the participants no longer have detectable immunity against the newest COVID variants, but they do seem to have retained immunity against the original coronavirus strain.

Moderna has said its booster vaccine can protect people against the so-called South Africa and Brazil variants.

It’s believed the virus is likely to continue on several evolutionary paths and the drugmaker said it will continue developing vaccines for them.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
1 person killed in SUV vs. truck crash
During an April 23 traffic stop, a California driver insulted the deputy who pulled her over,...
‘You’ll never be white’: Driver goes on racist rant against deputy during traffic stop
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon

Latest News

Shooting at Idaho middle school injures 3; suspect in custody, authorities say.
Shooting at Idaho middle school injures 3
The percent of eligible residents that have received one does or are fully vaccinated locally,...
VACCINE TRACKER: Local vaccination percentage information
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
Biden to push his big infrastructure plan in GOP stronghold
WPS Health
WPS: 60% will work remotely permanently; vision for office space design to change