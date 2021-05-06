Advertisement

Misconduct charge dropped for former administrator; case dismissed

Daniel Guild
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A former Rhinelander City Administrator’s final remaining felony charge was dismissed in court Thursday.

Daniel Guild agreed to the terms of a deferred judgment agreement in February. That’s when two counts of tampering with public records were dismissed. The agreement stated if Guild did not get into further criminal trouble during the following three months, the remaining count – misconduct in office would also be dismissed.

Because all three counts have been dismissed the case will be removed from the online court records. In Wisconsin, the process can take up to two years.

An investigation into Guild began in 2019 after an open records request revealed a missing personnel file for a now-terminated city employee. Court documents stated investigators believed Guild did tamper with emails released to reporters and did not provide complete email documents to police when requested as part of the investigation.

