Mendota to add 50 more beds for juveniles, bringing Lincoln Hills closer to closing

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Ahead of the state joint finance committee scrapping Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposals Thursday, it unanimously gave approval for Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center to expand by 50 beds. That approval brings Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake Schools one step closer to closing.

When Act 185 was put into law in 2017, it laid out the steps to ultimately close Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake Schools. Expanding bed space at Mendota was among those steps.

The treatment center is a secure facility that provides in-patient mental health services to teen boys “whose highly disruptive behavior and failure to respond to standard treatment has warranted their transfer to the facility from Wisconsin’s juvenile corrections system,” it states on the Department of Health Services’ website. “MJTC seeks to rehabilitate youth by focusing on helping participants understand interpersonal processes, acquire social skills, and improve normative social connections.”

Girls are not allowed to be treated at the facility currently, but the expansion will allow that to happen. The bipartisan effort was lead by Sen. Mary Felzkowski who represents the district Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake is located in.

“Investing in this now will not only save the state taxpayers money, which is very important,” Sen. Felzkowski said in the meeting Thursday. “But more important in the ultimate goal of this is to give our youth, some who have had the most horrific starts in their lives, go give them a chance and an opportunity to come back and hopefully have a happy, healthy, and productive life as they move forward.”

DHS interim secretary, Karen Timberlake was not made available for an interview Thursday, but in a statement applauded the move.

“Today was an important first step towards reforming our juvenile justice system and closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Schools. Expanding the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center to serve juvenile girls for the first time will allow equitable access to psychiatric treatment services and provide an expanded opportunity for the most troubled youth across our state to receive the rehabilitation supports needed to successfully reintegrate into their communities.

I want to thank the committee for their action today and also stress that the legislature’s work cannot stop here. In addition to making sure youth in the deepest end of the corrections system have treatment options, investments in community-based youth justice programming and a juvenile corrections facility in Milwaukee are still needed. This will ensure that a full continuum of options are available. DHS, the Governor, and the entire administration remain committed to returning juveniles closer to home and closing Lincoln Hills.”

The Department of Corrections did not have any comment about the approval.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.