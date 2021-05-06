Lincoln County group pushes for expanded Medicaid

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Republicans will meet tomorrow to discuss Governor Tony Evers’ state budget proposal.

Before that, people in Lincoln County showed support for ‘Badgercare Expansion.’ Expanding Medicaid to capture $1.6-billion dollars in federal funding is expected to be removed by the Joint Finance Committee.

The group in Merrill is calling on GOP leaders to reconsider it. They say it’s important for people in small, rural communities.

“When you do the math it turns out expanded Medicaid is good for small businesses,” said Elizabeth McCrank, District 3 supervisor for the Lincoln County Board. “It’s good for entrepreneurial activity, it really is an economic stimulus package for rural areas and small communities. It’s the most effective use of taxpayer’s dollars.”

McCrank says those dollars will be spent no matter what. Adding, despite the efforts of the Affordable Care Act, for many people Badgercare is a better option.

