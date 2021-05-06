First Alert Weather: Cooler than average temperatures continue

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Early morning rain showers moved out of the southern parts of the area early this morning. Sunshine for the morning then clouds returning this afternoon. Continued cool for the early part of May with afternoon temps topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

Scattered showers are expected later this evening into early Friday morning. (WSAW)

Showers will move out before daybreak on Friday. (WSAW)

A wave of low pressure will drive by the region tonight with scattered showers expected from late evening into the early morning hours of Friday. Not a lot in the way of rainfall, but it will be helpful no less. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Clouds breaking for sunshine on Friday with afternoon temps rising into the mid 50s.

Some sun and cool this weekend. (WSAW)

Mother’s Day Weekend is expected to be dry but still a bit cool. Saturday is partly cloudy with highs close to 60. A mix of sun and clouds on Sunday for Mom’s Day with highs in the mid 50s. There will be the risk of frost on Monday morning in much of the region as temps start out near or below freezing. A fair amount of sunshine on Monday with highs in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the low 60s, mid 60s on Wednesday. Mostly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of showers. High in the low 60s.

