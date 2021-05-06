Advertisement

DOC moving workers to accommodate staffing shortage at Waupun Correctional

Workers at Correctional Institutions throughout Northeast Wisconsin will work in Waupun to help staff the facility
Generic prison bars graphic.
Generic prison bars graphic.(Gray News, file)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPUN, Wis. (WBAY) - A major staffing shortage at Waupun Correctional Institution is forcing the state to move workers from other facilities for rotating shifts.

An internal memo from last week shows Waupun has a staff vacancy rate of nearly 33 percent.*

In order to fill the shortage for the rest of the year, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections is moving two dozen officers at a time from other prisons for rotating two-week assignments.

Officers from the Green Bay, Oshkosh and Redgranite facilities, as well as other locations, will be working in Waupun.

The memo says Sergeants and officers will be provided lodging - and will be reimbursed for travel and food - if they live far from Waupun.

*Corrects from 45 percent in initial report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
1 person killed in SUV vs. truck crash
During an April 23 traffic stop, a California driver insulted the deputy who pulled her over,...
‘You’ll never be white’: Driver goes on racist rant against deputy during traffic stop
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon

Latest News

The percent of eligible residents that have received one does or are fully vaccinated locally,...
VACCINE TRACKER: Local vaccination percentage information
WPS Health
WPS: 60% will work remotely permanently; vision for office space design to change
The t-shirts, plastered with the words ‘be kind’ in nine different languages are $20 and work...
D.C. Everest Senior High holds t-shirt drive for mental health
Becky Pringle, President of the National Education Association
Celebrating our educators, school staff during National Teachers Appreciation Week
Two healing ceremonies are planned this week in the wake of the deadly shooting at the Oneida...
Oneida Casino reopens to customers after Saturday’s shooting