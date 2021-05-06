Advertisement

D.C. Everest Senior High holds t-shirt drive for mental health

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest Senior High Chinese class along with the new Mental Health Awareness Student group will sell t-shirts through Friday to raise money for Bigger than the Trail, a national non-profit that provides free mental health services to those who need it.

The t-shirts, plastered with the words ‘be kind’ in nine different languages are $20 and work to showcase that random acts of kindness are universal. Sarah Bailey, the Chinese teacher for the school said while she has held other t-shirt drives in the past, this years’ message is resonating with students.

“It’s amazing how powerful kindness is. Every little bit you do, is good for the person on the receiving end and it’s also good for you. Kindness and mental health are so deeply connected,” Bailey said.

She hopes these t-shirts will be a way for those who aren’t very vocal to still show others that they stand with them.

Recently students at the senior high came together to create the new Mental Health Awareness group after seeing how hard the school year has been on their classmates. The group quickly joined the project when Bailey proposed it to them.

“In the high school setting, being kind is a pretty big thing. I just think the world right now is full of a lot of hate. So if we just try to be kind to at least one person, it’s going to spread, it’s kind of like a chain reaction,” Taylor Alexander a senior with the Mental Health Awareness group said.

The school reached its goal of selling 50 shirts on Monday after two weeks of sales. T-shirts are still available for purchase and can be bought through Friday. Click Here to get yours.

