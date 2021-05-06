Celebrating our educators, school staff during National Teachers Appreciation Week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a year of flexibility, adjustments and adapting, May 3-7 is an opportunity to show appreciation to educators during National Teacher Appreciation Week.

After a historically challenging year, this Teacher Appreciation Week we celebrate the educators who continue to go above and beyond to serve students and their communities. Never have our nation’s teachers been more appreciated and seen—as they continually adapt to ensure successful learning for all students. Educators are used to the challenges of a typical school year, but faced with challenges that were far from typical this year, everyone leaned in, stood in the gap and found creative ways to adapt, innovate and preserve to keep students smiling.

Behind each student were resourceful parents, caretakers, families and dedicated educators of all kinds who reached out with open arms of support, as we helped each other get used to using new platforms and programs for the first time.

During National Teacher Appreciation Week, students, parents and communities are coming together to celebrate educators and share posts on social media using the hashtag #thankateacher.

NEA is inviting educators to a virtual dance party, featuring legendary DJ Spinderella, this Friday, May 7. Check out //nea.org/thankateacher for details on how you can join our dance party!

This year helped all of us to better appreciate everyone who plays a role in teaching our students, and because of all the ways educators worked together with families, our students continued to learn, grow and thrive.

We have Eleanor Roosevelt to thank for successfully pushing the 81st Congress to proclaim the first National Teacher Appreciation Day in 1953. In the 1980s, the NEA successfully pushed to officially designate the first Tuesday of the first full week in May. And since 1984, the National PTA has designated one week in May as Teacher Appreciation Week. To learn more about all NEA is doing to help celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, visit //nea.org/thankateacher.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.