VACCINE TRACKER: COVID-19 cases rise in children

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Last week, children accounted for 22% of the nation’s COVID-19 cases, compared to 3% at the start of the pandemic last year.

The report comes from the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association. Both organizations have tracked the rate of coronavirus cases in children since the beginning of the pandemic.

Aspirus Wausau Hospital Pediatrician Dr. Jason Chan says this is a result of more adults getting vaccinated, while children remain vulnerable to the virus.

“The older adults have been able to get vaccinated and we found out that the vaccine has been highly affective at preventing infection,” Dr. Chan said. “And then also with some of the newer variants with COVID, for some reason seem to be affecting younger people more than older people, which is a change from before.”

He also says places easing coronavirus restrictions put children at risk.

“Schools have actually been doing an okay job of not accelerating the pandemic,” Dr. Chan said. “The reason for that is because they’ve been doing a lot of layered mitigation strategies including the universal masking, physical distancing, and sanitation. As some places ease back on these things, we’ve been seeing outbreaks in kids.”

Health officials are anticipating the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15 next week.

