Stevens Point preparing for ‘Robocop’ fundraiser

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Stevens Point is preparing for a fundraiser event to help pay for and build a statue to salute movie icon Robocop.

Peter Weller, the actor who played Robocop in the films from 1987 and 1990 is from Stevens Point. This fundraising event is unlike any other.

It’s going to be a retro video game tournament using games from the 1980s, they hope using old technology will bring in as much money as possible.

If you think 1980s technology and video games are obsolete, you better think again.

“We have a lot of cool stuff that kind of gets lost if people don’t love it,” Wisconsin Computer Club Founder and Tournament Organizer Alex Macomber said.

But how about having a retro video game tournament to raise money for a Robocop statue? Macomber said it’s the perfect way to bring the community together and reintroduce them to what was once known as top notch technology.

“In theory it’s something easy that anyone can kind of jump into for a very low fee, they can compete and show their skills or not and it will be a good thing for I think everyone,” Macomber said.

The city failed to purchase another version of the statue out of Detroit, now they’re raising funds to 3D print their own.

“Every town has to have a little flag to wave right? We’ve got a lot of flags, but this one kind of jumped out at us,” Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said.

Macomber organized the fundraiser for the Robocop statue, he said Stevens Point needs a unique “tourist attraction.”

“This would be something that people stop off the highway to see, this is something that you can say ‘hey, yeah I live in the town with a giant Robocop statue,’ that’s cool,” Macomber said.

The “Robocup” tourney will have several game computer stations set up at a nearby park, which has yet to be determined.

Players will have five minutes to rack up as many points possible in order to win, and even Wiza is getting in on the action.

“I will do my best to remember how to play Robocop and maybe if I’m good enough and fast enough, I can take home the Robocup,” Wiza said.

The Robocop tournament will take place on Saturday, May 22 and the statue itself will likely be placed at a park once it’s built.

For more information, be sure to contact Macomber on the Wisconsin Computer Club’s website.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.