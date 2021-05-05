SPASH cross country’s competitive twins.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A quick visit to a Stevens Point Area High School cross country practice quickly shows the Bourget rivalry. A conversation with the identical twins confirms it.

“Jake likes to think that he’s the top dog. The only thing he’s better than me at is running,” Josh Bourget said.

Jake is the best runner on the team and is the favorite to take home the individual championship this weekend at the alternate fall championships. Jake has been one of the top runners on the team since he was in eighth grade. Josh didn’t join the team until his sophomore year.

“When he came on, I was like ‘Okay, I’m just doing this.’ I don’t think he’s going to like it, I don’t think he’s going to be a competitor. And then, first meet we had, he’s our second runner,” Jake said.

Jake started running largely because of his small size. As a freshman, he weighed in at 90 pounds. Head coach Donn Behnke said he went to the boy’s sections to buy Jake’s shorts.

“He was the tiniest little guy that we ever had coming into the program,” Behnke said.

Josh was always bigger, which pushed him to football, which was his passion. However, Josh realized he was not big enough to hold up on the field, which brought him to cross country. From that moment on, the rivalry was started.

“When I started running, I told Jake ‘keep working hard because I’m going to catch up to you,” Josh said.

That clearly hasn’t happened; each practice features Jake well ahead of everyone else. Still, Josh likes to try and get the best of him.

“Bourget against Bourget every practice. Who can do better at workouts,” Jake said.

The SPASH team is competing at the alternate fall sports state meet this weekend. Both are seniors, with Jake being committed to the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and Josh to the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse.

That means this weekend is the last chance for them to compete on the same team together, and they both hope to bring home gold together.

“It’s meant the world to us to make those memories with my twin, and to compete against each other and that sort of thing. But then to share those victories together and celebrate with each other,” Josh said.

