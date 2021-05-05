One person killed in SUV vs. truck crash

NORRIE, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a traffic crash Tuesday night in Marathon County.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 29 and Bass Lake Road, in the Township of Norrie, just before 9:30 Tuesday night.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an SUV, traveling northbound on Bass Lake Road, attempted to cross State Highway 29 and failed to yield the right of way. A semi, hauling a tanker trailer was traveling west on State Highway 29 and hit the passenger side of the SUV.

The driver and only occupant of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the semi did not sustain any injuries. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.

