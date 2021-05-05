Long-time Bucks announcer Jim Paschke to retire at the end of season

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - After 35-years of broadcasting Milwaukee Bucks games, Jim Paschke is calling it a career at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Paschke has called more than 2,000 Bucks games over his career.

“After most every Bucks season when my son Mike was young, I would ask him if he wanted me to retire and be home more,” said Paschke. “He always said no. Last summer, just before his wedding, he asked me to retire. I said yes. We agreed that I would get the Bucks through another season dealing with COVID-19. I wouldn’t expect someone new to have to do that.”

In 2018, Paschke became the second-ever recipient of the NBA’s Todd Harris Award, which recognizes an NBA broadcaster or executive who is the ultimate team player and inspires people to make every day brighter.

