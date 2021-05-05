Advertisement

Long-time Bucks announcer Jim Paschke to retire at the end of season

Milwaukee Bucks television anouncer Jim Paschke in the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Milwaukee Bucks television anouncer Jim Paschke in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 9, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - After 35-years of broadcasting Milwaukee Bucks games, Jim Paschke is calling it a career at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Bucks’ announcer Jim Paschke announced in an interview with Giannis Antetokounmpo that he is retiring at the end of the season.

Paschke has called more than 2,000 Bucks games over his career.

“After most every Bucks season when my son Mike was young, I would ask him if he wanted me to retire and be home more,” said Paschke. “He always said no. Last summer, just before his wedding, he asked me to retire. I said yes. We agreed that I would get the Bucks through another season dealing with COVID-19. I wouldn’t expect someone new to have to do that.”

In 2018, Paschke became the second-ever recipient of the NBA’s Todd Harris Award, which recognizes an NBA broadcaster or executive who is the ultimate team player and inspires people to make every day brighter.

