Gov. Evers announces 18 more pardons

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has granted pardons to 18 more people who were convicted of crimes in the state.

The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants on April 9 and the board made recommendations for final consideration.

A pardon is an “official act of forgiveness” that restores some rights to people convicted of a felony. Pardoned individuals can serve on a jury, hold public office and get some professional licenses.

Gov. Evers has granted pardons to 192 people since he took office.

How to ask for a pardon: https://evers.wi.gov/Pages/pardon-information.aspx

Here are the most recent pardons:

• Wilfred Harrison was in his early 20s when he tried to steal electronics from a dorm room. It has been 40 years since this conviction, and he has since gotten married, raised a family, and retired from a nearly three-decade career. He lives in Wauwatosa.

• Jerome Lund was 25 when he drove while intoxicated and struck another vehicle. Along with the help of his family and community, he earned the support of one of the victims of his offense. He works as an ASL interpreter and lives in Beaver Dam.

• Thomas Fritz was in his early 20s when he grew an illegal substance in his backyard. Forty-five years later, he works in special education, is happily married, and proud of his 18 grandchildren. He resides in Sheboygan.

• Christina Krausman was 21, struggling with substance use disorder, in an abusive relationship, and trying to raise a child when she wrote checks drawing from accounts that were not hers. For the past two decades, she has dedicated herself to her family, her career, and supporting her community in Asbury, Iowa.

• James Jacob was in his late 20s when he stole copper from the scrapyard where he worked to sell for his own gain to support his family. He has spent the last 25 years running his own small businesses and operates a bird sanctuary at his home in Crivitz.

• Craig Wilson was 30 when he began taking money from the insurance company where he worked. After repaying the money, he began his own small businesses and has been involved with the school district in his community of Fond du Lac.

• Troy Coleman was in college in his early 20s when he and his teammates stole athletic gear to sell. He had been exposed to criminal activity from a very young age and is thankful that basketball saved his life. He graduated with high marks earning both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and works to reach young people through basketball. Thirty years after this offense, he resides in Roswell, New Mexico.

• Franklin Brown III was just 19 when he and a friend broke into a hobby store to steal remote-controlled cars and equipment. In the 15 years since this incident, he has held steady employment, raised a family, and strengthened his ties to his community in Boyd.

• Renae Bliss was a 25-year-old single mom struggling to find work and pay her bills when she took her coworker’s credit cards to make ends meet. Twenty years later, she has earned her associate’s degree and a real estate license and has committed herself to helping families with special needs in Janesville.

• Jeffery Ford was 17 when he stole tools from a construction site and a truck and was 19 when he fled from the police. After a career in manufacturing, he is now retired and living in Glen Flora.

• Brian Rosner was 18 when he and his friends broke into a house to steal items and vandalize it. More than 25 years later, he earned the forgiveness and support of the victims. Today, he mentors kids as a sports coach and lives with his family in Green Bay.

• Cory Sommerfeld was 20 when he was caught in possession of an illegal substance. In the nearly 20 since, he has earned his associate’s degree and has become more involved in his family’s handyman business in Madison.

• Jonathan Jensen was in his mid-20s when he drove a motorcycle while intoxicated and crashed it into a parked vehicle, injuring his passenger. More than a decade has passed since this incident, and the two are now happily married. He is eager to find a job that allows him to spend more time at home with his son in Racine.

• Frank Lindgren was in his early 20s when he sold an illegal substance to an undercover officer. In the 30 years since this conviction, he has been a reliable and hardworking individual. He lives in Lodi.

• Robert Klump was almost 50 when he was involved in the sale of an illegal substance to a confidential informant to try to keep up with bills. Now more than 10 years later, he has maintained his sobriety, earned his undergraduate degree in accounting, and is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

• Curtis Strong was out of work in his early 30s and raising his three children alone when he allowed an illegal substance to be stored in his home. Since then, he became the first in his family to earn his associate and bachelor’s degrees. Whether on a basketball court or in a classroom, he continues to mentor young people in his community in Chicago, Illinois.

• Brian O’Neil was 25 when he attempted to flee from the police in a car with a friend. Now more than 10 years later, he lives with his family in Milwaukee where he owns and operates a landscaping company.

• Dominic Balistriere was 18 when he sold an illegal substance to an undercover officer. More than 20 years have passed since this offense, and he is eager to advance his career and serve his community in Tempe, Arizona.

