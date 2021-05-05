Advertisement

Four dead after small plane crashes into Miss. home

Police say a small civilian plane crashed into a Hattiesburg, Mississippi, home around 11:20...
Police say a small civilian plane crashed into a Hattiesburg, Mississippi, home around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Fatalities have been confirmed.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four people are dead after a small plane crashed into a Hattiesburg, Mississippi, home Tuesday evening.

Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said they were notified of an aircraft crash on Annie Christie Drive around 11:20 p.m.

Once at the scene, emergency personnel confirmed that a small civilian plane had crashed into a home.

Moore said four people were killed in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted to investigate the crash.

The entire area of Annie Christie Drive from Collins Street to Barkley Road, including Everett Street, is closed to traffic.

Moore said if you encounter what you believe to be wreckage or debris from the plane, do not touch it or remove it. You should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-467-7556.

