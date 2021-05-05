Advertisement

First Alert - Frosty start to Wednesday as temperatures remain cool

By Chad Franzen
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Cool high pressure will continue to remain in the Badger State throughout the middle of the week, with areas of sunshine and relatively chilly conditions continuing throughout the end of the week.  Expect occasional frost advisories to be issue at times, for a majority of the rest of the work week as well.

A few disturbances will try and push through Wisconsin, with one arriving Wednesday evening and another trying to move through Wisconsin late Thursday. Sprinkles and flurries will be possible at times, as temperatures will be dropping into the lower to middle 30s in the morning hours.

Frosty morning with clouds building throughout the day
Frosty morning with clouds building throughout the day(WSAW)

Another quick moving disturbance, will push through Wisconsin Thursday, bringing a better chance for light showers area-wide, from the late afternoon hours and lasting into the early evening hours Thursday.  Some minor slushy accumulations of snow, may be possible across the northern part of Wisconsin by early Friday morning.

At this time, it looks like there will be small rain chances or Saturday night, with the best chance for more rain showers returning toward the middle of next week.  Mother’s Day will start off with a few sprinkles and considerable cloud cover, with some afternoon sunshine returning for the day.

Few sprinkles early, but looking good for Mother's Day
Few sprinkles early, but looking good for Mother's Day(WSAW)

Long term, it will still be chilly at times for the middle of May, with occasional low temps back in the lower 30s at times.  In addition to this week’s chances for frost, there occasionally may be more frosty morning temps throughout the next few weeks and possibly into the end of May.

