CVS now offering walk-in COVID vaccination appointments

CVS Pharmacy (FILE)
CVS Pharmacy (FILE)(WVIR)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now available at CVS Health.

There are 68 CVS locations in Wisconsin. Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour is also available at CVS.com.

“Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch

According to a news release, second dose compliance is more than 90% at CVS Health locations.

