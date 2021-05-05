Advertisement

Cousins born on same day at Eau Claire hospital

Cousins born on same day-- May 2 at Eau Claire hospital.
Cousins born on same day-- May 2 at Eau Claire hospital.(Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WSAW) - Siblings Jacob Luttropp and Katie Ross now have much more in common than sharing an employer, they now have children that share a birthday.

Luttropp’s wife, Caitlin gave birth to a daughter on May 2. The same day his sister, Katie Ross, welcomed a baby boy. Both couples are first-time parents. Both are employed by Marshfield Clinic Health System.

The ‘twin’ cousins were born in Eau Claire.

Jacob Luttropp, an ICU nurse with Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, and sister Katie Ross, athletic trainer with...

Posted by Marshfield Clinic on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

