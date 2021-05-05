City of Stevens Point using GIS website to create familiarity with residents

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Stevens Point is helping people become more in touch with the city through the use of a geographic information system. A geographic information system or GIS is an interactive map on the City of Stevens Point website that shows specific items that would normally not be pointed out. Mayor Mike Wiza says the City has used a GIS before but is now opening up the GIS uses to the public.

“It’s been around for a while but we’re now starting to crack open the less municipal oriented facets. Opening things up to the public,” Mayor Wiza said.

The GIS in Stevens Point pinpoints different things throughout the city, helping to add more efficiency in high-pressure situations. For example, if a storm rolled through Stevens Point, the GIS would be able to show what would be affected before going to the scene.

“It saves energy which is the primary goal of some of this,” Mayor Wiza said.

People living in Stevens Point could use the site for different reasons such as looking at garbage truck routes, snow plow routes, bike routes and looking up every tree planted between the street and private property.

“They can go on the map and find that particular tree and they can go to that address and take a look at it. That part is a lot more fun,” said City of Stevens Point Forester Todd Ernster.

Ernster is in charge of making sure the trees in Stevens Point are healthy and diverse, he says the website helps to accomplish that.

“What our make up of our city forest is and that part is very rewarding and it’s really getting diversified and people are really in tune with that and they enjoy that in Stevens Point,” Ernster said.

The website is still growing and Mayor Wiza hopes as the website expands, the reach of the people being helped expands with it.

“The limits are not yet known on all the things we can put on GIS. It’s really quite a project,” Mayor Wiza said.

The City of Stevens Point is looking for input on what should be included on the mapping system. For a link to the city website click here.

