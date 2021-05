MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks are back in the postseason for the fifth straight season after taking care of the Nets 124-118.

The Bucks were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo who poured in 36 points. Khris Middleton helped close it out with 13 of his 23 points in the 4th quarter.

