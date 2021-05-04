Advertisement

VP Harris to visit Milwaukee on Tuesday

Senadora de California Kamala Harris
Senadora de California Kamala Harris(Sean Rayford | Getty Images)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Vice President Kamala Harris’ will visit Milwaukee on Tuesday. According to federal officials, Harris will leave Joint Base Andrews and travel to Milwaukee’s General Mitchell Airport at 9:55 a.m.

Harris is expected to visit clean energy laboratories at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. According to WBAY-TV Harris is scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion regarding investments in R&D in the American Jobs Plan, as well as its impact on local communities.

The White House says Harris will fly back to Washington Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grandstand lineup has been announced for the 2021 Wisconsin Valley Fair.
Wisconsin Valley Fair announces concert lineup
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Fire in Village of Marathon took over two dozen crews and eight hours to put out.
UPDATE: Over two dozen crews assisted with massive fire west of Wausau
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
Sheriff: Wisconsin casino shooter was fired employee
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash

Latest News

DTM Spinal Cord Stimulation
Managing chronic back pain through spinal cord stimulation
MCPL Grab-And-Go Kindness Craft
MCPL Grab-And-Go Kindness Craft
More sunshine will be expected earlier in central Wisconsin this morning
First Alert Weather : Breezy and Chilly Tuesday
Aspirus workers took to the street to the streets with the SEIU union.
Aspirus workers asking for better wages and benefits