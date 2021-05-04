Pickleball tournament coming to Wausau in June

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department is partnering with Wausau Area Pickleball to host the first Marathon Park Slam-O-Rama in Wausau June 26 and 27.

The event will feature Men’s, Women’s and Mixed Doubles. Tournament fees are $30 per team, per event. Skill levels include Social, Intermediate and Advanced.

Registration is now open for the tournament.

To register, call 715-241-1500 or visit the Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department’s website here.

