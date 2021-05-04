Advertisement

Peregrine falcon eggs begin to hatch at Weston Power Plant

The peregrine falcon eggs at the Weston Power Plant began to hatch Tuesday morning.
By Desiree Fischer
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The peregrine falcon eggs at the Weston Power Plant began to hatch Tuesday morning.

Wisconsin Public Services says the first signs of hatching appeared around 8:15 a.m. There are four eggs in the nest box.

Click here to watch the live feed.

WPS and We Energies are part of a statewide effort to restore the peregrine falcon population. Since the first successful nest in the mid-’90s, 410 peregrine falcons have hatched at their facilities. Falcons Sheldon and Rosalee are back for their sixth year in a row at WPS’ Weston Power Plant.

