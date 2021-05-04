Advertisement

NTC to host drive-thru commencement ceremony

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A drive-thru commencement ceremony is planned for May 15 at North Central Technical College’s Wausau campus. The college’s 2021 spring graduates will celebrate with their families and walk across a stage to receive their diplomas.

Retiring NTC President Dr. Lori Weyers will present diplomas to 220 graduates one final time.

Weyers has been president for 15 years and has worked as an instructor, counselor, and administrator in the Wisconsin Technical College System for four decades. Her last day is June 30.

The commencement ceremony is May 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in parking lot A.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grandstand lineup has been announced for the 2021 Wisconsin Valley Fair.
Wisconsin Valley Fair announces concert lineup
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Fire in Village of Marathon took over two dozen crews and eight hours to put out.
UPDATE: Over two dozen crews assisted with massive fire west of Wausau
What is of Grundman's Self-Service Garage after Saturday's fire.
Wausau Business owner is still grieving after a devastating fire, looks to community for support
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
Sheriff: Wisconsin casino shooter was fired employee

Latest News

Improving your posture can help prevent other health issues
Improving your posture can help with, prevent other health issues
Vice President Harris visits Wisconsin to discuss clean energy, the environment
Vice President Harris visits Wisconsin to discuss clean energy, the environment
Wisconsin passes 600,000 coronavirus cases
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers greets Kamala Harris during stop in Milwaukee on May 4, 2021.
Gov. Evers thanks VP Harris for visiting Wisconsin