NTC to host drive-thru commencement ceremony

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A drive-thru commencement ceremony is planned for May 15 at North Central Technical College’s Wausau campus. The college’s 2021 spring graduates will celebrate with their families and walk across a stage to receive their diplomas.

Retiring NTC President Dr. Lori Weyers will present diplomas to 220 graduates one final time.

Weyers has been president for 15 years and has worked as an instructor, counselor, and administrator in the Wisconsin Technical College System for four decades. Her last day is June 30.

The commencement ceremony is May 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in parking lot A.

