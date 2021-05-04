Advertisement

NFL quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and father discuss importance of trade skills ahead of graduation

Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -As we head into graduation season, many students are weighing their career options, including those in the skilled trades like electricians, plumbers and contractors.

NFL quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his father, Tony Garoppolo, a 40-year career electrician, discuss why - and how - students should consider career plans in the skilled trades.

