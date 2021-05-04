New medical center groundbreaking

Advertisement

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new Orthopaedic Associates of Wausau and Wausau Surgery Center on Monday, May 3.(WSAW)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new Orthopaedic Associates of Wausau and Wausau Surgery Center on Monday, May 3.

It will be located on 3701 Stewart Avenue and will be 60,000 square feet. The medical center will be replacing two separate offices that both groups have outgrown.

The new facility is going to allow more room for patient care such as larger operating rooms, overnight suites, and clinical space.

Construction on the lot began nearly a month ago, but the pandemic caused delays in the groundbreaking.

“We’ve had great support from our internal staff, the office managers, and administrators from the surgery center and from my office we’ve had great support from people’s state bank who’s helped us with the financing and whatnot so it’s really been a great opportunity,” Orthopedic Associates of Wausau President Jim Sutherland said.

Sutherland said this facility will provide better service to the community and they plan to open the new medical center by June of 2022.

