Advertisement

Man gets probation for using dead mom’s name to vote for Trump

Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful...
Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful voting.(Source: Delaware County District Attorney's Office/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A judge has sentenced a Pennsylvania man to probation for using his dead mother’s name to cast an illegal vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the illegal vote for Trump was the only known case of a dead person voting in the county.

Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful voting.

The judge gave him five years of probation. Bartman will also lose his right to vote for four years.

Bartman’s attorney said his client regrets his actions.

The attorney said Bartman told the court that because of COVID-19 he was isolated at home and was misled by “propaganda and statements” about voter fraud.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grandstand lineup has been announced for the 2021 Wisconsin Valley Fair.
Wisconsin Valley Fair announces concert lineup
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Fire in Village of Marathon took over two dozen crews and eight hours to put out.
UPDATE: Over two dozen crews assisted with massive fire west of Wausau
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
Sheriff: Wisconsin casino shooter was fired employee
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash

Latest News

FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, a Northwell Health nurse injects Local 28 Sheet Metal...
Pfizer expects to file for full FDA approval of its COVID vaccine in May
FATAL SHOOTING: A timeline and background on the double slaying suspect killed in Mississippi
The peregrine falcon eggs at the Weston Power Plant began to hatch Tuesday morning.
Peregrine falcon eggs begin to hatch at Weston Power Plant
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Researchers: Climate pledges see world closing on Paris goal
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following...
House GOP leader amps up pressure on Cheney over Trump barbs