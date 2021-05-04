Advertisement

Groshek discusses signing with Raiders in exclusive interview

Amherst native Garrett Groshek discusses signing with the Las Vegas Raiders on May 3, 2021.
Amherst native Garrett Groshek discusses signing with the Las Vegas Raiders on May 3, 2021.(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) -His journey started in Amherst, continued in Madison, and now it’s Viva Las Vegas for Garrett Groshek. The former Falcon and Badger signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent shortly after the final round of the draft concluded on Saturday.

“It’s just exciting, being able to you know, restart,” Groshek said. “Being able to meet a whole bunch of new teammates, new coaches, new challenge, new chapter, new part of my life.”

When we asked Groshek before the draft what teams had reached out to him, the first one he mentioned?

“Raiders.”

That was not a coincidence.

“They were hands down the number one team that showed interest, or showed the most interest,” says Groshek. “So, they were kind of our favorite team going into the draft. Just so happened to work out, that we ended up going there.”

One might think going undrafted would be a chip on Groshek’s shoulder, but he expected it, and that’s not what drives him.

“(I’m) Really intrinsically motivated,” Groshek explains. “Just wanna be what I am, be who I am, and be the best version of that.”

Besides, going undrafted meant he basically was able to pick a team that he felt was a perfect match for him. He joins a legacy franchise led by Jon Gruden, who loves to pound the rock and play physical football-right up Groshek’s alley.

“Gruden, (Raiders GM Mike) Mayock, and that whole organization is really about football,” says Groshek. “You know some places might be more focused on ‘Can he run fast? Can he jump high?’, These guys just want to play football and play really good football.”

The former Falcon has been getting his workouts in at his alma mater, very visible to the next generation of Amherst athletes, who may have the same big dreams he did once upon a time.

“If he can do it, why can’t I? That was kind of always the way that I thought about it growing up, is why not me? Why can’t I do it?”

He’s ready to provide more inspiration.

“Now it’s time to go to work,” Groshek says. “It’s time to win games.”

Groshek has never been to Las Vegas before, but will travel there for the first time on Wednesday for orientation and meetings before returning to Wisconsin on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grandstand lineup has been announced for the 2021 Wisconsin Valley Fair.
Wisconsin Valley Fair announces concert lineup
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Fire in Village of Marathon took over two dozen crews and eight hours to put out.
UPDATE: Over two dozen crews assisted with massive fire west of Wausau
What is of Grundman's Self-Service Garage after Saturday's fire.
Wausau Business owner is still grieving after a devastating fire, looks to community for support
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
Sheriff: Wisconsin casino shooter was fired employee

Latest News

Prep Highlights 5-3-21
Prep Highlights 5/3/21
Prep Highlights 5/3
Caufield scores in OT again as Canadiens slip past Leafs 3-2
Over 200 community members gathered to walk to raise awareness for mental health.
Hundreds attend Merrill’s ‘Raise Your Voice for Mental Health Walk’