Groshek discusses signing with Raiders in exclusive interview

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) -His journey started in Amherst, continued in Madison, and now it’s Viva Las Vegas for Garrett Groshek. The former Falcon and Badger signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent shortly after the final round of the draft concluded on Saturday.

“It’s just exciting, being able to you know, restart,” Groshek said. “Being able to meet a whole bunch of new teammates, new coaches, new challenge, new chapter, new part of my life.”

When we asked Groshek before the draft what teams had reached out to him, the first one he mentioned?

“Raiders.”

That was not a coincidence.

“They were hands down the number one team that showed interest, or showed the most interest,” says Groshek. “So, they were kind of our favorite team going into the draft. Just so happened to work out, that we ended up going there.”

One might think going undrafted would be a chip on Groshek’s shoulder, but he expected it, and that’s not what drives him.

“(I’m) Really intrinsically motivated,” Groshek explains. “Just wanna be what I am, be who I am, and be the best version of that.”

Besides, going undrafted meant he basically was able to pick a team that he felt was a perfect match for him. He joins a legacy franchise led by Jon Gruden, who loves to pound the rock and play physical football-right up Groshek’s alley.

“Gruden, (Raiders GM Mike) Mayock, and that whole organization is really about football,” says Groshek. “You know some places might be more focused on ‘Can he run fast? Can he jump high?’, These guys just want to play football and play really good football.”

The former Falcon has been getting his workouts in at his alma mater, very visible to the next generation of Amherst athletes, who may have the same big dreams he did once upon a time.

“If he can do it, why can’t I? That was kind of always the way that I thought about it growing up, is why not me? Why can’t I do it?”

He’s ready to provide more inspiration.

“Now it’s time to go to work,” Groshek says. “It’s time to win games.”

Groshek has never been to Las Vegas before, but will travel there for the first time on Wednesday for orientation and meetings before returning to Wisconsin on Sunday.

